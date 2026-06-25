Judge orders Minneapolis mayor to meet legally required police officer staffing level

The Brief A Hennepin County judge is ordering Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to comply with a city charter order on maintaining the mandatory minimum number of police officers in the city. An alternative writ of mandamus was granted in response to a lawsuit brought about by Minneapolis residents through the Upper Midwest Law Center, a conservative nonprofit law firm. The Minneapolis City Charter requires the city employ a police force of at least 0.0017 per resident, or 731 officers.



Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was ordered by a Hennepin County judge to bring the number of city police officers to the mandatory minimum ordered by the city charter.

The Minneapolis City Charter requires the city employ a police force of at least 0.0017 per resident, or 731 officers.

READ MORE: Court orders Minneapolis to employ a minimum of 731 police officers

Minneapolis mayor ordered to comply with police staffing requirement

Big picture view:

A lawsuit filed by the conservative nonprofit firm, the Upper Midwest Law Center, on behalf of Minneapolis residents, states that the city has been out of compliance with the charter for years.

Hennepin County Judge Laura M. Thomas ruled in favor of the petitioners and issued an alternative writ of mandamus, which tells the mayor he has a duty to meet the Minneapolis Police Department's minimum number of officers.

By the numbers:

Minneapolis officials say there are currently 638 sworn police officers in the city, not including the 30 recruits currently in the academy.

What's next:

Court appearances on the issue, assuming nonperformance continues, are set for Aug. 11, 2026 and April 27, 2027.

The alternative writ of mandamus means that Mayor Frey has until Jan. 4, 2027 to comply with the order to meet MPD's minimum officer staffing levels or explain to the court why it hasn't been done.

The court also expects evidence that the Charter requirement is met.

What they're saying:

President of the Upper Midwest Law Center, Doug Seaton, shared this statement on the judge's ruling:

"This is an important step toward restoring accountability for Minneapolis residents. The City Charter is not optional. The Minnesota Supreme Court already recognized this staffing requirement, and Minneapolis officials have a legal duty to comply. Residents deserve the public safety protections guaranteed under the law."

Office of Community Safety response

The other side:

A spokesperson for the Minneapolis Office of Community Safety shared this statement in response:

"There are few police departments working harder to recruit and hire officers than MPD. We've brought on more than 150 officers since the beginning of 2025, applications are up more than 200% since 2023, and we've built the most diverse police force in Minneapolis history. You don't strengthen a police department through lawsuits. You do it through recruitment, hiring, and retention. That's exactly what we're doing, and it’s working."