Minneapolis scooter takeover: Scooters and bikes ride onto I-35W, around downtown

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The Brief Hundreds of scooters took over downtown Minneapolis streets and briefly entered I-35W on Saturday night, prompting responses from both Minneapolis police and Minnesota State Patrol. Videos shared online show hundreds of scooters and bikes blocking traffic, with some footage showing police attempting to corral the group. The Minnesota State Patrol urged the city and scooter companies to adopt geofencing plans to prevent scooters from getting on the highway.



Hundreds of scooters rode onto I-35W on Saturday night as part of an apparent takeover in downtown Minneapolis.

Scooter takeover

What we know:

Minnesota State Patrol says troopers responded around 10:40 to the report of 200 to 300 Lime scooters entering I-35W.

Troopers say they made no contact with the scooters and no enforcement action was taken.

Minneapolis police say they became aware of the group of hundreds of scooter riders that traveled through downtown and southeast Minneapolis. Police say officers monitored the group, which at times was "reckless and disruptive to traffic."

No arrests were made and no citations were issued.

Big picture view:

Videos posted online and sent to FOX 9 show hundreds of scooters and bikes roaming through downtown Minneapolis on Saturday night, at times blocking traffic.

Some videos show efforts by police to attempt to corral the scooters. The videos show Lime scooters and bikes involved in the takeover along with private e-scooters and e-bikes.

FOX 9 has reached out to Minneapolis police to learn more about the incident.

Troopers warn of dangers

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 9, Minneapolis police warned:

"If similar activity continues or occurs again, MPD will work with the appropriate city resources and scooter companies in an effort to regulate where and how the scooters may be operated."

In another statement, Minnesota State Patrol urged Minneapolis leaders and scooter companies to implement a geofencing plan to keep scooters off freeways.

The statement reads: "The state patrol wants to remind the public that pedestrians and scooter riders must stay off freeways – this is not only the law, it is critical to protecting their lives and the lives of everyone traveling the roadway. We also encourage a discussion with the city and scooter companies to implement a geofencing plan that other metropolitan areas have in place. These plans disable the machine and stop this dangerous behavior."

Troopers also remind riders that taking a scooter on the highway is extremely dangerous. "Entering the freeway puts the scooter rider’s life at risk and could also result in a serious or fatal crash involving other motorists," the statement adds.