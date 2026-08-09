Lake Minnetonka Regional Park drowning: 5-year-old dies at hospital

article

The Brief A 5-year-old child drowned Saturday afternoon at Lake Minnetonka Regional Park. Lifeguards and emergency crews tried lifesaving measures, but the child died at the hospital. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and has not released further details.



Authorities are investigating after a 5-year-old child drowned at Lake Minnetonka Regional Park in Minnetrista Saturday afternoon.

Lake Minnetonka Regional Park drowning

What we know:

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said a bystander spotted the child in the water, and lifeguards quickly pulled the child out and started CPR.

Multiple agencies responded, including Minnetrista police, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol, Three Rivers police, St. Bonifacius Fire Department and Ridgeview EMS, and all worked together to try and save the child. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the child was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement, "We are heartbroken for this child’s family and loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they grieve this devastating loss."

The sheriff’s office has called this an active investigation and said no further information is available at this time.

Drowning under investigation

The backstory:

Lake Minnetonka Regional Park is a popular spot for families, especially during the summer months, and typically has lifeguards on duty. Local emergency crews responded quickly and worked together to try to save the child.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the child’s name, details about how the drowning happened, or any information about the family.