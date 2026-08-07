Minnesota Vikings host annual night practice: How to watch live on FOX 9

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings have their annual night practice of training camp Sunday night at TCO Stadium. You can watch it on Vikings Training Camp LIVE on FOX 9 from 6-8 p.m. The Vikings' first preseason game is set for Saturday, Aug. 15 at the New York Giants.



The Minnesota Vikings are in the middle of training camp at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, as players battle for reps and spots ahead of the first preseason game.

The Vikings are hosting their annual night practice in TCO Stadium on Sunday, and you can watch it live on FOX 9.

Vikings Training Camp LIVE on FOX 9

How to watch:

The Vikings will practice from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at TCO Stadium in front of what’s expected to be a capacity crowd. If you can’t make it to Eagan for the night, you can watch it live on FOX 9, FOX9.com, the FOX Local App and on our YouTube page.

FOX 9 Sports Director Jim Rich will host the show and have various guests throughout the evening, including Pete Bercich from the Vikings Audio Network.

Training Camp storylines

What we know:

The top storyline of training camp is the battle for the starting quarterback job between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy.

The Minnesota Vikings held their annual night practice on Monday in front of a capacity crowd at TCO Stadium.

Vikings preseason schedule

What's next:

Here’s a look at the Vikings’ preseason schedule, and you can watch all games on FOX 9:

Saturday, Aug. 15 – at New York Giants, 12 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22 – Baltimore Ravens, 12 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 28 – at Denver Broncos, 8 p.m.

The Vikings open the 2026 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 13. It’s a 3:25 p.m. kickoff at U.S. Bank Stadium.