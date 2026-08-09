Shooting near Stone Arch bridge injures 18-year-old

The Brief Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man injured. Officers responded to the 500 block of Main Street Southeast just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. No arrests have been announced.



An overnight shooting near the Minneapolis Stone Arch Bridge injured an 18-year-old man.

Minneapolis shooting injures 1

What we know:

Police say they responded to reports of gunfire in the 500 block of Main Street Southeast and near 6th Avenue and Second Street Southeast just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say they determined both reports referred to the same incident around the corner from the Minneapolis Stone Arch Bridge.

An 18-year-old man then arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at about 2:40 a.m.

Investigators say they believe the man was outside near the intersection when "he heard gunfire and was struck."

Police say the man reported he did not see who fired the shots and ran from the area before a friend took him to the hospital.

No arrests have been announced.

What we don't know:

Details on what may have led to the shooting have not been shared.