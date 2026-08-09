Minneapolis apartment fire injures firefighter, displaces residents near Elliot Park

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The Brief The Minneapolis Fire Department said one of its firefighters was injured after a fire at an apartment building near Elliot Park. Firefighters responded to the fire in the 1000 block of Portland Avenue just before 10 a.m. on Saturday. The fire displaced the residents of four apartment units, and the Red Cross is assisting.



A Minneapolis firefighter was injured and multiple residents were displaced when a fire broke out at an apartment building near Elliot Park.

Apartment building fire in Minneapolis

What we know:

The Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD) said its crews responded to the 1000 block of Portland Avenue just before 10 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a fire inside a 3-story apartment building.

Firefighters then found smoke and flames coming from windows on the third floor. The bulk of that fire was then found and extinguished.

The department said a second alarm was called to assist and make sure the fire did not spread.

Firefighters then helped residents evacuate the building.

MFD said one firefighter was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

No resident injuries were reported.

Residents from four apartment units were displaced, and the Red Cross is reportedly assisting them.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, the department said.

Details on the injury sustained by the firefighter were not shared.