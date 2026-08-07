Ramsey County files lawsuit to block two gangs from Minnesota State Fair

The Brief Ramsey County Attorney John Choi and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison have filed a lawsuit against alleged gangs "The Ville" and "Muddy" to prevent them from entering the Minnesota State Fair. Court documents allege past violent gang behavior at the State Fair and other gatherings as the reason for the lawsuit. Ramsey County is asking the court to designate a "Safety Zone" on the State Fairgrounds and the surrounding areas.



Ramsey County and the Minnesota Attorney General are asking the court to block two rival gangs from engaging in "gang activity" at the Minnesota State Fair.

Lawsuit to prevent gang activity at State Fair

What we know:

Ramsey County Attorney John Choi and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison have filed lawsuits against two rival gangs, "Muddy" and "The Ville" to prevent them from engaging in criminal gang activity and from being a "public nuisance."

The lawsuit is asking the courts to make the State Fairgrounds and the immediate area around it a "safety zone." It is also asking for a declaration that "The Ville" and "Muddy" are criminal gangs, and the members are a part of said "criminal gang."

The lawsuit is also asking the court to declare that the groups "intentionally and purposefully" engaged in "public nuisance activities" throughout St. Paul and the safety zone of the State Fair.

Alleged members of the two gangs are essentially not allowed to associate with other known gang members or intimidate anyone.

With this injunction in place, law enforcement could arrest those who violate it and would not need probable cause.

The backstory:

The injunction references multiple incidents where the two groups engaged in gang activity.

This includes a shooting at a Metro State graduation shooting that members of Muddy and The Ville were allegedly involved in. Court documents also cite an incident outside the State Fair where members of The Ville were allegedly involved.

What we don't know:

Despite the injunction, it is not entirely clear how this will be enforced at the State Fair or how gang members will be identified if they are engaging in "gang activity."

What they're saying:

Choi and Ellison shared the following statement regarding the injunction:

"The evidence filed in our civil cases against two separate gangs is overwhelming as it relates to the concerning level of retaliatory and predatory violence and most specifically the alarming escalation of threats and settling of scores planned to take place at the Minnesota State Fair. We cannot tolerate such a possibility, and it is our responsibility to intervene and prevent it without fear or favor. While these civil lawsuits are an important step to disrupting the alleged plans for violent confrontations, we are working with our community and law enforcement partners to fund and develop more robust violence intervention strategies before and after the Minnesota State Fair."