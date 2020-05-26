Joe Biden to keynote virtual DFL State Convention this weekend

article

Former Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden will keynote the Minnesota DFL’s state convention this weekend.

The DFL made the announcement that its new, virtual 2020 convention will take place Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31 and be broadcast on the Minnesota DFL Facebook and YouTube pages.

The speaking portion of the convention, including Biden’s speech, will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Other speakers will include Gov. Tim Walz, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Angie Craig, Rep. Dean Phillips, Rep. Betty McCollum, Rep. Ilhan Omar, House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Sen. Minority Leader Susan Kent, DNC Chairman Tom Perez, First Congressional District endorsed candidate Dan Feehan, Sixth Congressional District endorsed candidate Tawnja Zahradka and 8th Congressional District endorsed candidate Quinn Nystrom. Additionally, whoever is endorsed as the state DFL Party endorsed candidate for the U.S. Senate will speak in this portion.

The convention, as always, will be used to announce that final endorsement for Senate, announce DNC representatives, elect presidential electors and send delegates to the Democratic National Convention.