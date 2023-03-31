53K Jetson scooters/hoverboards recalled over fire hazards after two reported deaths

article

Jetson Electric Bikes is recalling 53,000 scooters/ hoverboards over fire hazards following the death of two kids, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The lithium-ion battery packs in the 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards can overheat and pose a fire hazard, according to the recall notice posted by the CPSC.

In April 2022, a 10-year-old girl and her 15-year-old sister were killed in a fire that broke out in Hellertown, Pennsylvania.

Although the cause of the fire is still undetermined, the "Hellertown Borough Fire Marshal determined that a 42-volt Jetson Rogue was the point of origin of the fire," according to the notice.

"The fire then spread from the room of origin to other portions of the house, resulting in the deaths of the two girls and smoke inhalation injuries to the girls’ parents," the recall continued.

There has also been several other reported incidents where the product was burning sparking or melting. Many of those incidents involved reports of flames, safety regulators said.

Consumers are told to "immediately" stop using and charging the recalled 42-volt version of the self-balancing scooters/hoverboards.

Consumers can also contact the company for a full refund of the product which had been sold at Target stores nationwide as well as on its website between August 2018 and June 2019. They were also sold at ridejetson.com between January 2019 and November 2021.

There are specific instructions consumers have to follow when submitting photos to the company to receive the full refund. There are also very specific steps that need to be followed in order to properly dispose of the battery.

"Because the hoverboard’s lithium-ion battery must be handled differently than other batteries, consumers should not deposit the Rogue’s battery in battery recycling boxes found at retailers or home improvement stores. Nor should consumers dispose of the Rogue’s battery in the trash," the recall continued.

