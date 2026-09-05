Jessi Pierce Community Cup: St. Paul tournament honors hockey reporter, her 3 children

The Brief Eight teams will compete at TRIA Rink in St. Paul from Dec. 11–13 in a tournament honoring hockey reporter Jessi Pierce and her three children. All proceeds from the Jessi Pierce Community Cup will benefit the Jessi Pierce Legacy Scholarship Program with Minnesota Hockey. Pierce, who covered the Minnesota Wild and the NHL for more than a decade, and her children Hudson, Cayden and Avery, died in a White Bear Lake house fire on March 21.



The Minnesota hockey community will come together in December to honor Jessi Pierce and her family.

The Jessi Pierce Community Cup

What we know:

The Jessi Pierce Tournament will bring eight teams together at TRIA Rink in St. Paul from Dec. 11–13 for a weekend of competitive hockey, community and remembrance. The tournament honors the life and legacy of longtime hockey reporter Jessi Pierce and her three children, who died in a house fire in White Bear Lake on March 21.

Jessi Pierce spent more than a decade covering the Minnesota Wild and the NHL for NHL.com, while also contributing to USA Hockey, The Athletic, Minnesota Hockey Journal and other hockey publications. Through her writing, podcasting and work throughout the hockey community, she built a reputation as a storyteller and passionate advocate for the game who had a remarkable ability to connect with people and make everyone around her feel welcome.

She was also a mother to her three children — Hudson, Cayden and Avery — and brought the same energy and enthusiasm she had for hockey into her family life.

Jessie Pierce Community Cup proceeds

Why you should care:

The Jessi Pierce Community Cup was created as an opportunity for the hockey community to come together, celebrate Jessi's passion for the game and honor the lasting impact she and her family had on so many people. Over the course of the weekend, players, coaches, families and members of the hockey community will come together through the game Jessi loved.

All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Jessi Pierce Legacy Scholarship Program with Minnesota Hockey.

What we don't know:

More details and registration for the Jessi Pierce Community Cup have yet to be announced.