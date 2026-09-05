Columbia Heights shooting: 3 men hit in crossfire, 1 in custody and 1 shooter still at large

The Brief Two men exchanged gunfire in a Columbia Heights parking lot on Friday, hitting three bystanders. All three men who were caught in the crossfire were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. One shooter is in custody and investigators are still working to identify the second.



A parking lot confrontation in Columbia Heights turned dangerous when two men opened fire on each other, leaving three bystanders wounded.

Columbia Heights shooting

What we know:

Two men exchanged gunfire outside a building in the 3800 block of Central Avenue Northeast at about 12:52 a.m. Three adult men who were in the parking lot were struck in the crossfire. All three were taken to local hospitals in private vehicles, and their injuries are not life-threatening.

Authorities say the shooting does not appear to be random.

Nine agencies responded to the scene, including the Columbia Heights Police Department, Fridley Police Department, Blaine Police Department, Spring Lake Park Police Department, Coon Rapids Police Department, Anoka County Sheriff's Office, St. Anthony Police Department, Minneapolis Police Department and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

One man has been taken into custody, but formal charges have not yet been filed. Investigators are still working to identify the second shooter.