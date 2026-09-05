Goodhue County drowning: Missing swimmer's body pulled from Cannon River

The Brief A man went under the water in the Cannon River near Cannon Falls on Friday, Sept. 4, and did not resurface. Two other men who were swimming with him jumped in after him but were unable to help. The man's body was recovered about two hours later.



A search in the Cannon River near Cannon Falls ended with the recovery of a body Friday afternoon.

Cannon River drowning

What we know:

Authorities say three men were swimming in the Cannon River near Cannon Falls Friday afternoon when one went under the water and never came back up.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at about 4:39 p.m. Friday reporting a man in distress in the Cannon River near Cannon Falls. Three men had been swimming in the river when one went under. The other two jumped in after him. The man resurfaced twice before disappearing beneath the water for the last time.

A large response

The backstory:

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office Patrol, Cannon Falls Police Department, Cannon Falls Fire Department, Cannon Falls Ambulance, Goodhue County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol and Dive Team. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office Patrol and Recreational Patrol, along with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, also responded.

A body was located at 6:54 p.m., roughly two hours after the initial 911 call. The family of the missing swimmer was notified of the recovery.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man has not yet been released. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene and will be responsible for releasing the name.

It is not yet known what caused the man to go under or whether any additional details about the circumstances will be shared.