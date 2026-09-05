Hennepin County deputy injured after pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in crash

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The Brief A Hennepin County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured early Friday morning after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash. Authorities say three juveniles and one adult were arrested, and a gun, a replica gun and narcotics were found in the stolen vehicle. The deputy was treated at the scene and is expected to be OK.



A deputy helping chase a stolen vehicle ended up in the middle of the crash early Friday morning when the fleeing car blew through a red light.

Sheriff's deputy injured during chase

The backstory:

Authorities say a Hennepin County Sheriff's Office deputy was hurt early Friday morning after a stolen vehicle ran a red light and crashed into his squad car during a pursuit that started with the Minneapolis Police Department.

The deputy was in the area when the stolen vehicle — already flagged for multiple smash-and-grab incidents and fleeing officers recklessly — ran a red light and slammed into the squad car as he was driving through a green light around 2 a.m.

What we know:

Airbags deployed on impact. The deputy was seen and treated at the scene and is expected to be OK. His squad car was towed from the scene.

Authorities arrested three juveniles and one adult from the stolen vehicle. Deputies also found a gun, a replica gun and narcotics inside the car.

What's next:

Because the pursuit originated with the Minneapolis Police Department, they're handling the investigation of the incident.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said it is grateful no serious injuries occurred. "This is another reminder of the danger our deputies and officers face every day," the agency said.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what charges the three juveniles and the adult may face, or what the outcome of the police investigation will be.