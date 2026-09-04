Minnesota State Fair: Best Awards announced for 2026

The Great Minnesota Get-Together has announced its annual awards for the fair’s best exhibitors, concessions, attractions and food in 2026.

Minnesota State Fair Best Awards

What we know:

In a ceremony held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, State Fair CEO Renee Alexander presented the awards to various winners.

https://www.fox9.com/news/meet-minnesota-state-fairs-new-ceo

According to fair officials, nearly 1,000 commercial exhibitors, concessions, attractions and food and beverage vendors were ranked from a criteria based on customer service and experience, knowledge of staff, and value of a product or service. You can see who was honored in 2025 by clicking here.

Below are those who are among the best for 2026, according to fair officials:

Food

Big Dog Corn dogs

The 20th Minnesota State Fair, this vendor serves all-beef corn dogs in a batter that is made locally.

Break a Plate

Operated by Thornberry Concessions, this popular game goes through more than 10,000 plates over the 12-day fair.

iPierogi

Operating during their seventh year at the fair, this vendor proudly sells pierogi, kielbasa, cabbage rolls, blintzes and more.Origami by Kannika – Sells jewelry inspired by Japanese art, design and craftsmanship, as well as handmade ornaments, cards, magnets and more. This is Origami by Kannika’s fourth year at the fair. (Located in the International Bazaar, northeast section)

Peachey’s Baking Company

Known for their insanely long lines since debuting at the fair four years ago, this vendor sells vanilla glazed donuts and became a favorite among fairgoers.

Strawberries ‘N Creme and Loon Lake Iced Tea

Both booths owned by Kelly Miller and John Gotz, the Strawberries ‘N Creme is the original fresh strawberry with non-dairy whipped cream parfait.

Loon Lake Iced Tea serves the popular color-changing cotton candy iced tea, dill pickle iced tea, caramel apple iced tea (an Official New Food this year), among other beverages.

Rides

The Starship

This ride is particularly popular because of all the bright lights on it that light up the Mighty Midway at night. (Located at Mighty Midway)

Lady Bugs

A classic Kidway ride is owned and operated by Prime Pacific Entertainment.

Merchandise

Cowboy Santa

Celebrating its 10th year at the fair, this vendor sells a wide selection of ornaments with free personalization and other décor.

The Straub Store – Widely known for the best-selling new book "Babe the Blue Ox: The Great Scavenger Hunt," this vendor also sells backpacks, mugs, apparel, the Babe plush toy and more.

Exhibitions

The America Wheel – Honoring America250, the largest transportable Ferris wheel in the world, the America Wheel is 230 feet tall, has 45 gondolas and delivers panoramic views stretching up to 14 miles in every direction.

Services

Faithful Contracting

A full restoration and building company, they provide services for garages, insulation, additions, new homes, pole barns and roofing. This was their first year at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.