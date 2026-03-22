Beloved hockey reporter Jessi Pierce identified as woman who died in White Bear Lake fire

The Brief The Minnesota Wild has identified Jessi Pierce as the woman who died in a White Bear Lake house fire early Saturday morning. Her three children and dog also died in the fire. Jessi Pierce is remembered as a dedicated ambassador for the game of hockey during her time covering the Minnesota Wild and the NHL.



Jessi Pierce, a beloved sports reporter who covered the Minnesota Wild, is identified as the woman who died in the White Bear Lake house fire on Saturday.

The fire also took the lives of her three children and their dog.

The Minnesota Wild identified her the following day.

READ MORE: White Bear Lake fire leaves 4 people dead

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Minnesota hockey reporter and her children die in White Bear Lake house fire

What they're saying:

The Minnesota Wild shared the following statement:

"The Minnesota Wild organization is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Jessi Pierce and her children. Jessi was a kind, compassionate person that cared deeply about her family and those around her. She served as a dedicated ambassador for the game of hockey during her time covering the Wild and the NHL. Jessi and her children will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to their family, friends, and all who knew and loved them."

The backstory:

The White Bear Lake Fire Department said its crews responded to a reported fire at a single-family home in the 2100 block of Richard Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Neighbors who called 911 reported seeing flames coming through the roof of the house and said there were likely people inside.

Arriving firefighters then "found a fully involved structure fire" and tried to suppress it.

Firefighters then found a deceased adult as well as three deceased children inside the house.

Crews also located a dead dog.