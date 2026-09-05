Body recovered from St. Louis River near Duluth's Blatnik Bridge after car found abandoned

The Brief A body was recovered from the St. Louis River near the Blatnik Bridge early Saturday morning, Sept. 5. A Minnesota State Trooper spotted the body in the water after responding to a report of an unoccupied vehicle on the bridge. The person has been identified as a 34-year-old man from Duluth.



Authorities say a body was pulled from the St. Louis River near the Blatnik Bridge in Duluth early Saturday morning after a car was found abandoned in the area.

Body pulled from Duluth river

What we know:

Law enforcement, fire crews and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the St. Louis River after a body was spotted in the water beneath the Blatnik Bridge.

Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, law enforcement was called to the Blatnik Bridge after a report of an unoccupied vehicle near the center span. A Minnesota State Trooper arrived on scene and spotted a body in the water below.

St. Louis County Sheriff's Deputies, Duluth Fire, the U.S. Coast Guard and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad all responded to assist. The body was recovered from the water and the person was identified as a 34-year-old Duluth man.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities say no additional information can be released at this time. The man has not yet been identified, and what led up to the incident is not known.