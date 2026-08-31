Robbinsdale home of Minnesota State Fair's Blue Ribbon baker Marjorie Johnson is for sale

The Brief The Robbinsdale home of Marjorie Johnson, the beloved Minnesota State Fair Blue Ribbon baker who passed away last year at 106, is listed for sale. The two-story home, which Johnson designed herself in 1968, features a custom kitchen, indoor pool and 70 feet of shoreline on Crystal Lake. Johnson's family has received several offers and plans to keep the home on the market until Wednesday midday.



Marjorie Johnson spent decades earning blue ribbons at the Minnesota State Fair, and now the home where she did it all is a Blue Ribbon listing of its own.

The home on the market

What we know:

Johnson designed the two-story Robbinsdale home herself in 1968 and lived in it until she passed away.

The mid-century home spans 5,100 square feet and includes six bedrooms, four bathrooms and built-ins throughout — a true time capsule of the late 1960s.

The custom kitchen was built with low countertops specifically designed for Johnson, who stood just 4-feet, 10-inches tall. The home also features an indoor pool on the lower level and 70 feet of shoreline on Crystal Lake.

The listing agent says Johnson maintained the house meticulously and kept many of the original features in pristine condition for more than half a century.

"The chrome just shines and there are no cracks in the tile. All of the fixtures, all of them still work, so it's kind of unheard of," said Jeanne Levasseur, a Keller Williams Realty agent. "I mean people are like I definitely had to come and see the house because of her. She's a legacy."

'It was a great house growing up in'

What they're saying:

For Johnson's daughter, the home is more than just a property — it's a reflection of the woman who built it.

"It is a blue ribbon house and it is absolutely my mom's dream house," said Marilee Wheaton. "The whole house was filled with love. It was filled with smells of all that baking."

Wheaton and Johnson's other children hope whoever buys the home will preserve as much of its character as they can.

"I feel like there is someone out there that is going to love it as much as my mom loved it," said Wheaton.