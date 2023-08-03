Jesse Ventura wants to launch marijuana brand

Jesse Ventura wants to become the Betty Crocker of cannabis in Minnesota.

The former governor and longtime marijuana legalization advocate said at a cannabis conference this past weekend in Minneapolis that he is eyeing using his name and likeness to sell cannabis products, as marijuana becomes legal in the state.

Ventura spoke of his marijuana aspirations during a panel last weekend at Canna Connect MN, a cannabis expo.

"I want involvement in this, I want involvement in the state of Minnesota," Ventura told the audience. "Minnesota grown, Minnesota produced, and promoted by Minnesota governor – or former."

Ventura says he wants to slap his face on cannabis products that would be sold in Minnesota, as licensing opens up. Currently, the only places in the state where you can buy cannabis products are on tribal lands in the Red Lake and White Earth nations. Officials expect it won't be until 2025 before cannabis businesses start popping up across the state.

"I want to be the first major politician in America who puts his likeness, face and everything behind cannabis," the former governor explained while noting that "Ventura Farms" was in the building at the cannabis expo. "You all can help me do that."

For Ventura, cannabis is personal. This past session, Ventura testified at the Minnesota legislature, as lawmakers moved forward with marijuana legalization. At the Canna Connect MN expo this past weekend, Ventura recounted a story he told lawmakers, explaining how marijuana saved his life and helped his wife as she struggled with seizures.

Ventura was so vocal in his support of marijuana legalization in Minnesota that Governor Walz invited him to the ceremony as the bill was signed into law.

You can click below to watch Ventura's full comments at Canna Connect MN.