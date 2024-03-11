More witnesses will take the stand Monday as James Crumbley's trial continues.

1:22 p.m. - Prosecution calls Brett Brandon to the stand

Special Agent Brett Brandon worked as one of the officers in charge of the Oxford High School shooting investigation for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. He's served with the ATF for the last 15 years.

11:50 a.m. - Jury breaks for lunch

11:28 a.m. - Defense begins cross-examination

The defense laid out many of the facts that were known and not known when Ejak made the decision that, based on his knowledge at the time, to focus on the mental health concern - not any need for discipline.

"I knew a fraction of what we know now," he said.

He did comment on the weight of the shooter's backpack when he retrieved it during the meeting, but didn't look inside. He testified he had no reason to look inside.

Ejak did testify that while watching footage of the shooting while on the phone with the a 911 operator it crossed his mind the shooter could be the Crumbley's son.

11:13 a.m. - Nicholas Ejak takes the stand

Nicholas Ejak worked as the dean of students at Oxford High School during the shooting. He was in charge of student discipline at the school at the time. He had been hired to the position that year.

He was made aware of the Crumbley parent's son's behavior in school, including references to him looking up bullets in school on Nov. 29, and a violent video on Nov. 30. After the second instance, he went to speak to the counselor about calling the teen down to the office.

He depicted a similar scene that Shawn Hopkins described, including when his parents arrived. His expectation was the student would be leaving class based on experience. While he was in charge of discipline, Ejak said the worksheet the student had scribbled on was more of a mental health problem.

He testified that James expressed concern for his son and talked about his journal and told him there were people he could talk to if he needed someone.

Reasonable suspicion was needed for him to look into the shooter's backpack and the student didn't express any signs that there was something illegal inside. It would be later discovered the SIG Sauer was inside the backpack.

10:55 a.m. - Judge takes short break

10:33 a.m. - James interacts with his son

Hopkins recalled James Crumbley going over the math assignment with his son while in the meeting. He testified that James showed concern for his son, at least "on the surface level."

He also testified when the defense was asking questions that "I'd like him to get help as soon as possible, today if possible."

Jennifer Crumbley told Hopkins that that day wouldn't work. The dean of students, who is in charge of discipline, said it wouldn't be a problem if the Crumbley parent's son stayed in school. However, he planned on following up the next day to make sure there was some effort to get him help.

James Crumbley also told his son "you know you have people to talk to" and mentioned to Hopkins that "they've talked" about some of his issues.

10:15 a.m. - Defense cross-examines

Defense Attorney Mariell Lehman dove a little deeper into some of the details around each of Hopkins' meetings with the shooter.

She clarified the order of events in November when teachers had gotten in touch with Hopkins after observing concerning behavior. Part of the reason the counselor wasn't concerned about the student looking up bullets was because it was in the context it happened.

"He did it in a way that had been appropriate," Hopkins said when talking about whether a student going to a gun range was concerning.

Lehman also asked about the gun culture in Oxford and whether it was normal for students to talk about guns and hunting.

9:52 a.m. - Meeting with parents

Hopkins called a meeting with the shooter and his parents on the day of the shooting after more issues came in the day after he had already seen other emails about problems and disturbing behavior.

After calling the student into his class, he called the parents to come in for a meeting after learning of some of his hardships at home. He recommended the parents take him home immediately and get him help. When they said they couldn't and had to work, he asked that he get help in 48 hours.

If he didn't, he told the court he would have called Child Protective Services.

"I didn't want him to be alone, so my thought was if the parents had to return to work, I wanted to make sure the student was with people," he testified. "My concern was him, his well-being, his ability to be safe and cared for."

The defense began cross-examining Hopkins after that.

9:12 a.m. - Shawn Hopkins takes the stand

Shawn Hopkins worked as a counselor for Oxford High School during the shooting in Nov. 2021. He scheduled and worked with students, and helped them with social and emotional wellness.

Hopkins testified in Jennifer Crumbley's trial since he was the counselor that met with both the shooter and his parents on the day of the shooting. He testified he met with the shooter earlier in the year after his English teacher asked him to.

Another email about an issue came in September after he had written a personal essay that worried his teacher. He met with the shooter between classes just to let him know he was available to talk.

He testified that he didn't call parents since someone being sad doesn't raise the level of concern that a phone call home was necessary. Hopkins also exchanged emails with another teacher the day before the shooting after the shooter was caught looking up bullets in class.

He clarified in court he wasn't in charge of discipline - but someone that can provide comfort. For Hopkins to call home, he'd need to have a "high level of concern."

9:09 a.m. - James Crumbley returns to court

It's day three of testimony. On Friday, five witnesses testified, including the woman who sold Crumbley the gun his son used in the Oxford High School shooting, and an assistant principal who heard gunfire and encountered the shooter. Several investigators who responded to the school also gave testimony.

During testimony from the first investigator to interview the shooter and his parents, Det. Joe Brian, a video of that encounter was shown. It showed the first reactions from each parent as they learned for the first time the extent of the shooting and their son's involvement. At one point, James broke down in tears.

On Friday, Judge Cheryl Matthews noted that the trial is progressing more quickly than expected, and jury deliberations could begin as soon as mid-week.

What is James Crumbley charged with?

James Crumbley is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count for each student killed by his son at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

A jury found his wife, Jennifer Crumbley, guilty of the same charges in early February. She will be sentenced on April 9.

What did James Crumbley do?

James Crumbley is accused of buying his son the gun used to kill four people and injure others.

His son pleaded guilty to all charges against him and is now in prison. During his plea hearing, he admitted that he gave James the money to buy the gun.

During Jennifer's trial, she testified that the gun was her husband's responsibility; she said she was not comfortable with guns and was not involved in handling or buying it. She also testified that James had hidden the gun before their son took it to school.

The parents are also accused of ignoring concerns about their son's mental health.

Witnesses called by the prosecution during Jennifer's trial described a meeting between the Crumbley parents and school officials the morning of the shooting. The parents were called after violent drawings were discovered on their son's schoolwork.

During this meeting, a school counselor told the parents to get their son mental health help as soon as possible and recommended that they take him home from school. However, the parents chose not to take him home.

What kind of sentence is James Crumbley facing?

Involuntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison in Michigan. The court does have the discretion to do consecutive sentencing, which, due to the four counts, would be 60 years. However, the maximum he could get will likely be 15 years.

James Crumbley's trial so far

Read recaps of each day of testimony below: