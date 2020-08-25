Izzy's Ice Cream closing Minneapolis shop amid 'these challenging times'

article

Izzy's Ice Cream will be closing its Minneapolis shop near Gold Medal Park just months after the owners decided to permanently close their St. Paul location amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owners Jeff Sommers and Lara Hammel made the announcement Tuesday evening with a post on Izzy's Instagram page. They thanked the community for its continued support, but acknowledged it will be a hard transition after losing both retail stores.

"We too feel the depth of the loss of the Izzy’s Ice Cream shop experience and know how much we are collectively losing -- as a company, we remain committed to our mission and to our core values and we hope to share many more great moments with you in the future," read a message from Jeff Sommers and Lara Hammel, the owners.

While the Minneapolis location will close on Aug. 31, Izzy's Ice Cream will still be available to purchase in grocery stores and online.

"It is our greatest privilege to be in business and to earn the opportunity to be in business tomorrow," read the message. "We ask you for your trust and your support as we reinvent."

The popular ice cream shop opened its first store 20 years ago in St. Paul.