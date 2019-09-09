'It's Greek to Me' closes at Lyndale and Lake in Minneapolis

article

It’s Greek to Me by ATHENA, a popular restaurant at Lyndale Avenue South and West Lake Street in Minneapolis, has closed its doors.

The neighborhood staple served its last meal at its Lyndale and Lake location Sunday night, making the announcement Saturday afternoon on Facebook.

The Mediterranean Greek cuisine restaurant said it wants to continue at a new location in the near future.

“We hope you visit our next location so we may greet you there!” the Facebook post said. “The Greek story continues.”

The restaurant will continue to accept catering orders even though its Lake Street location is now closed.