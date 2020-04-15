Is it Legal?: Creating a health care directive for worst-case scenario amid pandemic

article

Many have grown a bit reflective lately, facing their own mortality during this time of pandemic. That often means doing legal planning for worst-case scenarios.



“There's really a heightened awareness,” said Nicole Flahety Cropper an attorney at Fafinski Mark & Johnson. “A lot of people are calling us asking if they can get their estate planning documents done during a crisis like this. And also, for some of our clients who were delaying are finding a renewed sense of urgency. They want to get it done. They want to get it done today.”



One of those items is a health care directive.



“It's a simple document that allows you to name someone to make medical decisions for you if you cannot,” said Flaherty Cropper. “It gives them access to your medical information, and it states your wishes regarding specific medical treatments which could be critical right now. “

How is that different from a power of attorney?

“A healthcare directive is for medical, a power of attorney is for legal and financial,” she said. “So using a power of attorney, you can nominate someone to make those legal and financial decisions for if you can't. For example, pay your bills.”

