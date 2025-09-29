Iron Range rescue: 2 men saved after falling into 100-foot mine pit

The Brief Two men fell into a mine pit near the Mesabi Bike Trail on Saturday afternoon. The Virginia Fire Department found one man clinging to the cliff and the other man about 100-feet down at water level. One of the men climbed out with assistance from rescue crews and the other was extricated by boat.



Two men were rescued over the weekend after falling into a 100-foot mine pit near the Mesabi Bike Trail in the Iron Range.

Rescued from 100-foot mine pit

What we know:

The Virginia Fire Department was called at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday to the Mesabi Bike Trail Access Point, located near 3rd Street North and 1st Avenue in Virginia, Minnesota.

At the scene, first responders found two men calling for help, one clinging to the cliff and the other at water level.

A member of the fire crew repelled down to the first man, who was about 50 feet down, and secured him to a harness. The man was able to climb out with assistance from the rescuer.

The rescuer then continued to descend to the second injured man, who was about 100 feet down at the bottom of the pit. The man was assessed for injuries and extricated by boat before heading to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

What we don't know:

The fire department did share the circumstances that led to the fall. Further details about the men or the extent of the injuries have not been released.