Iran hit with magnitude 4.9 earthquake near nuclear plant

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit Iran early Wednesday morning on a volatile day in the region, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck in the southwestern part of the country near the Bushehr nuclear plant.

The country also launched a retaliatory missile attack against coalition forces in Iraq Wednesday for a U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani early Friday morning.

After the missile attack, 179 people died in a Ukraine International Airlines plane crash that went down near Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Dozens of mourners were also killed Tuesday during a stampede at Soleimani’s funeral, state media reported.

There is no evidence that the earthquake or the plane crash were related to the attacks.

There have been no reported injuries or damage from the latest quake.

A magnitude 5.9 quake that hit the northwestern part of the country in November killed five people and injured more than 300 others.

In 2003, 26,000 people died after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in the historic city of Bam.

Iran lies on major seismic faults and has an average of one earthquake per day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.