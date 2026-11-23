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The Brief A federal appeals court cleared the Army to detonate 68 barrels of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant near Middletown. The Army had most recently aimed for Wednesday, after moving the date three times amid concerns about health effects and lead in the air. Residents, governors in neighboring states and environmental groups are still pressing for answers as officials warn colder temperatures raise the risk.



A federal appeals court ruling has moved the U.S. Army closer to a planned blast in Iowa that has already sparked regional concern.

Court ruling changes blast plans again

What we know:

On Monday, Nov. 23, at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant near Middletown, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals cleared the way for the U.S. Army to detonate several tons of degraded bomb-making material. President Donald Trump said the order was one of two decisions he was waiting for after he told the Army earlier in the day not to move forward without court approval.

Timeline:

The detonation was first planned for last Friday, Nov. 20, but the U.S. Army has changed the date three times after public concern about possible health and environmental effects. The U.S. Army had most recently planned for Wednesday, saying weather conditions were most favorable that day.

Before the ruling, environmental groups challenged an emergency permit from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that cleared the operation. The court temporarily halted that permit, and the U.S. Army then argued it did not need that authorization because officials considered the situation an emergency.

What they're saying:

In response to the court's ruling, incoming Iowa Gov.-elect Rob Sand posted on X his reaction.

"The Administration should make this decision based on the information they have from the people they brought in to do the job months ago and have been on the ground in Middletown for weeks. Everyday Iowans are entitled to know how Middletown came to this situation, and learn why the administration believes this is the best path forward. That means they should have the same access to the information I’ve received in briefings from the administration, straight from the source. I’ve asked the federal government to share that information with the public as soon as possible."

What we don't know:

The U.S. Army has yet to comment on the court ruling or Trump's social media post. It also has not been made clear yet whether the U.S. Army still plans to carry out the detonation on Wednesday.