The Brief President Trump has ordered the Army to delay its planned detonation of bomb-making chemicals in Iowa until the court and incoming governor agree to allow it. The Army had planned to detonate lead azide on Wednesday, after pushing it back several times. The change in plans comes after staff at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant found multiple barrels of degraded lead azide, which is a bomb-making chemical.



President Donald Trump says he has ordered the U.S. Army not to detonate bomb-making chemicals in Iowa without court approval.

This comes after Army officials said they plan to invoke emergency provisions that will allow them to dodge a court order that halted plans to detonate barrels containing several tons of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middleton, Iowa.

The Army had initially planned to detonate the 68 barrels of lead azide last Friday, but pushed back the planned detonation a few times. It most recently said it would detonate the lead azide on Wednesday, saying the weather is most favorable that day.

Trump orders Army to wait for court, governor-elect

What they're saying:

Trump, in a statement posted to Truth Social on Monday, said he believes detonating the chemicals is the right thing to do, but he has ordered the military to not do so until the Eighth Circuit Court and incoming Iowa governor-elect Rob Sand agree the Army can move forward with the planned detonation.

"The experts, in particular the United States Military, feel that this approach will be a far safer one than allowing the situation to fester, not knowing when they will detonate by themselves. This operation would, in other words, be a controlled one rather than a large, spontaneous explosion," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "The weather, right now, is optimal for this planned response to take place. I feel the proper course is to get rid of this long-term problem but, at the same time, have ordered the Military not to do so until such time as the Eighth Circuit agrees that we can go forward, and am further making this decision fully subject to the incoming governor-elect, Rob Sand, agreeing to the operation.

"If he or the Courts do not agree, we will have no choice but to not proceed with the controlled removal of these hazardous materials, and be forced to hold the incoming Governor responsible for any and all death or destruction caused by this very unfortunate, and long-term, situation," he concluded.

As of this writing, the Army has not responded to the president's post, according to The Associated Press.

Iowa planned explosion

The backstory:

The planning process for the detonation began as officials found 68 barrels of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, a small town of about 320 people just west of Burlington and the Mississippi River.

Routine inspections found that this specific batch had degraded to the point where normal handling was no longer safe.

While public health officials have expressed concerns, the Army has said the operation will have "no significant impact" on the surrounding environment. Crews plan to stack two-story sand barriers around the blast site, wet the soil and spray water to trap dust and contain debris.

Environmentalists sued last week in an effort to stop the detonation. They won a stay from the appeals court pending a decision on the validity of an emergency permit approved by the EPA that cleared the way for the detonation operation.

What is lead azide?

Dig deeper:

Lead azide is a chemical compound used to ignite military ammunition. Since it's not being used, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency describes it as "hazardous waste."

Over time, old lead azide breaks down and becomes sensitive to friction and shock.

"This means that even a small quantity of lead azide can detonate with friction or heat, making it inherently dangerous to transport," Matthew McConnell, an assistant professor of chemistry at Western Illinois University, told FOX TV Stations.

Because loading it onto a truck and hauling it elsewhere is too risky, the Army obtained an emergency permit from the EPA on Nov. 13 to destroy it at the plant.

How far could the lead dust travel?

Tracking The Impact:

The blast could break windows and send a plume of toxic lead particles several miles into the air, the Army advised.

Tracking maps previously released by the Army showed dust plumes could travel dust could travel across the Mississippi River into western Illinois. Newer maps showed the plume staying mostly on the Iowa side, drifting north through the southeastern part of the state. The outer edge was still projected to pass roughly 10 miles west of New Boston, Illinois, though.

McConnell said the dust cloud from a lead-azide explosion is primarily made up of debris from the blast—such as dirt, plastic containers and building materials—mixed with solid lead and lead ions.

What happens if you inhale the dust?

Local perspective:

If you briefly inhale lead particles, you likely won't feel sick right away — but even tiny amounts can build up in your body over time and pose health risks.

"The important thing to understand is that a small, one-time exposure would not typically cause immediate symptoms. Most people with elevated blood lead levels have no noticeable symptoms at all," said Dr. Bernard "Ben" Weigel, a medical director for the Illinois Poison Center.

"The primary concern is the cumulative effect of lead exposure over time, particularly in young children, whose developing brains are especially vulnerable," he added. "There is no known safe level of lead exposure."

Children under 6 and pregnant women face the greatest risks because lead can affect brain development, Weigel said.

To limit exposure, the Illinois Department of Public Health urged nearby residents to stay indoors with windows closed for up to 48 hours, wash outdoor surfaces with soap and water and wash their hands before eating or drinking.

Closer to the plant, the U.S. Army has asked people in Middletown's City Park neighborhood to temporarily evacuate and offered temporary shelter at the Armed Forces Reserve Center.