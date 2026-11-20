The Brief A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked the U.S. Army from detonating of nearly 10,000 pounds of bomb-making chemicals in Iowa. Health experts are concerned about a plume of toxic lead dust that could spread several miles after the blast. The Army had postponed its controlled explosion delayed until Monday, Nov. 23.



The U.S. Army's plan to blow up tons of bomb-making chemicals in Iowa has faced another setback after a federal appeals court temporarily halted the operation.

Appeals court halts detonation

What we know:

Late Thursday, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a brief order to place a hold on an emergency permit that would allow the Army to detonate nearly 10,000 pounds of degraded lead azide at its ammunition plant in Middletown, Iowa.

The court order was issued in response to a legal challenge from the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club. This comes shortly after the Army had already delayed the detonation amid widespread public pushback.

What we don't know:

The temporary stay leaves Monday's rescheduled blast in limbo. There's no clear timeline for when, or if, the operation could move forward.

The court could still rule on the emergency motion ahead of the Monday window. That decision could allow the blasts to proceed as planned. However, any prolonged review by the judges would push the operation back indefinitely.

Army announces delay

The backstory:

On Thursday, the Army announced that it was postponing its initial plan to detonate 68 barrels of unstable explosives in a small town of about 320 people just west of Burlington and the Mississippi River.

Officials were going to carry out two controlled blasts to destroy the bomb-making chemicals on Friday, Nov. 20.

Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle later said they'd be postponed until Monday, Nov. 23.

READ MORE: What is lead azide—and why is the Army blowing it up in Iowa?

Lead azide is sensitive to temperature changes. As a result, the Army decided to delay the detonation "until the latest possible moment prior to a forecasted temperature drop, which would risk further destabilization of the material," Telle wrote on X.

According to the Associated Press, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds spoke directly with Telle and asked him to delay the detonation.

Army addresses safety concerns

What they're saying:

On Friday, the U.S. Army, Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Health and Human Services released a joint statement, saying they are working together to ensure the detonation is conducted in the "safest fashion possible."

Health experts have voiced concerns about a plume of toxic lead dust that could travel several miles after the blast. But the Army said it's working to prioritize public safety.

"Officials have been meticulously planning for this event since March, and all agencies involved are prepared to take the most extreme mitigation measures available to ensure there is no risk to the public and any disruptions are minimized," the three federal agencies said in their statement on Friday.

"The entire Trump administration will continue to engage with state and local officials, as well as the broader community, to keep all apprised of updates as they arise," the statement continued.

Why does the Army want to do this?

Dig deeper:

The planning process for the detonation began after a routine inspection, when officials found that the barrels of lead azide had degraded to the point where normal handling was no longer safe.

Lead azide is a chemical compound used to ignite military ammunition. Over time, old lead azide breaks down and becomes sensitive to friction and shock.

"This means that even a small quantity of lead azide can detonate with friction or heat, making it inherently dangerous to transport," Matthew McConnell, an assistant professor of chemistry at Western Illinois University, told FOX TV Stations.

Because loading it onto a truck and hauling it elsewhere is too risky, the Army obtained an emergency permit from the EPA on Nov. 13 to destroy it at the plant.