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The Brief According to the U.S. Coast Guard, Lamplighter Alan Johnston drowned in a "mishap" in May 2026, when he entered Lake of the Woods without wearing a personal flotation device. An investigation found that "inadequate formal safety or risk-management training and insufficient oversight substantially contributed to the mishap." Johnston, who had been a lamplighter since 1978, was recognized by Coast Guard officials at a memorial service.



The U.S. Coast Guard says a lamplighter who died in May while conducting aid to navigation operations on Lake of the Woods had "inadequate" training when he entered the water without a flotation device.

Third-generation lamplighter died in ‘mishap’ with ‘inadequate’ safety training

Big picture view:

According to a press release from the Coast Guard, Alan Johnston, who had served as a lamplighter since 1978, drowned in a "mishap" on May 13, 2026, on Lake of the Woods.

The incident occurred near Warroad, Minnesota, where Johnston was conducting aids to navigation operations.

"The investigation determined that the primary cause of the mishap was Johnston entering the water while operating alone without wearing a personal flotation device," the Coast Guard wrote in a press release. "The investigation also found that inadequate formal safety or risk-management training and insufficient oversight substantially contributed to the mishap."

Coast Guard officials say they have ended all solo lamplighter operations, requiring other lamplighters to work only on Coast Guard vessels with active-duty members.

Lamplighters were also issued new personal protective equipment following the incident.

The part-time civilian role helps maintain remote navigational aids.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts remain with Alan Johnston’s family and the other lamplighters," said Rear Adm. Russell Dash, commander, Coast Guard Great Lakes District. "Alan devoted nearly 50 years of his life to serving in the Coast Guard. He was one of the people that maintained the navigational lights and buoys that guide mariners safely past shoal water, through darkness, storms, and danger. We are committed to learning from this tragedy, honoring Alan’s service, and ensuring his legacy lives on."

Johnston, a third-generation lamplighter, was recognized by Coast Guard officials in May, shortly after his death.

According to the Coast Guard, his father and grandfather both served in the same role, which dates back to the era of the U.S. Lighthouse Service.

Early lamplighters maintained kerosene-lit navigational aids in support of mariner safety.

The Coast Guard once employed about 1,200 lamplighters.

However, due to the use of battery-powered lights, "the position has become incredibly rare," the Coast Guard said. "Only two lamplighter positions remain active in the Coast Guard, both in the Lake of the Woods, Minnesota, region. Modern lamplighters remain dedicated to maintaining aids to navigation in remote environments. Their work includes servicing and maintaining buoys, using personally owned boats and equipment. Lamplighters remove the buoys in the fall before the water freezes then replace the buoys each spring to ensure waterways remain safely marked year after year."