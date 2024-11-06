Insider thinks MN sports betting bill could get passed before Super Bowl

The Brief Running Aces Casino, which previously blocked sports betting legislation, has now expressed support, advocating for a compromise benefiting tribal casinos, horse tracks, and charitable gaming. A source close to the talks stated that stakeholders are "closer than ever" to a deal.



Legal sports betting in Minnesota could be gaining momentum as Running Aces Casino recently sent a letter backing a deal.

Background

Lawmakers have debated legalizing sports betting for years in Minnesota. During the 2024 session, advocates thought they had gained some ground but the bill once again stalled out in the legislature, as lawmakers faced pushback from horse tracks like Running Aces.

What's new?

In hopes of crossing the finish line on a long elusive deal to legalize sports betting in Minnesota, on Election Day, Running Aces sent this message to the Minnesota Indian Gaming Association:

"Running Aces understands the importance of tribal gaming in Minnesota and the economic support that it provides to each of the sovereign tribal nations in this state. We also believe that racetracks, tribal casinos and charitable gaming all provide important and distinct benefits to the communities we each serve and broad benefits to all Minnesotans. Minnesota has demonstrated that all three types of gaming can be successful. We believe it is possible to work through any disagreements and arrive at successful compromises. We are hopeful that legislators and the gaming industry can all work together to ensure passage of a bill that benefits all three of these entities and the communities they serve. Based on numerous public polls, 90% or more Minnesotans support a sports betting bill that is beneficial for the horse industry, tribal communities and local charities, and we are hopeful that the gaming industry can come together, at the Capitol, to pass sports betting legislation that reflects an appropriate compromise. We stand ready to do what we believe is in the best interests of the horse racing industry, employees and shareholders and provide our full support to a sports betting bill that accomplishes this goal."

On Wednesday night, a source close to the negotiations told FOX 9 "stakeholders are as close as they have ever been." The source believes sports betting could "potentially be legal in Minnesota by the 2025 NFL season."

Context

According to the source, a deal was done in the final week of the last legislative session, and now, many of the involved parties would like to see negotiations pick up from where they were left off.