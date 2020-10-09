Inmate pleads guilty to 2018 murder of Stillwater corrections officer

article

The inmate accused of attacking and killing a Stillwater, Minnesota corrections officer in 2018 pleaded guilty to the murder Friday.

Edward Johnson, 44, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the beating death of Corrections Officer Joseph Gomm in July 2018. According to prosecutors, Johnson attacked Gomm in the Stillwater prison industry building with a prison-issued hammer and two homemade knives.

Johnson was sentenced to life in prison for Gomm’s murder. At the time of the attack, he was already serving a nearly 29-year sentence for the 2002 murder of 22-year-old Brooke Thompson.