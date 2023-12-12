Inmate dies at Anoka County Jail over the weekend, officials say

article

An inmate at the Anoka County Jail died over the weekend.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was conducting checks at the jail around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and found an unresponsive man in the cell.

Medical personnel were called to the cell and performed life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office did not share any further details or the circumstances of the man's death.

This is the second death at the county jail this year. In July, authorities say an inmate became unresponsive while being attended to by medical personnel and a deputy. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"The responsibility to provide care and supervision to all those legally confined to the Anoka County Jail is one I take very seriously. In-custody deaths bring profound impacts to many people including the individual’s family, friends, those housed with them, and detention staff," states Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise in a written statement. "Both the staff of the Anoka County Jail and I continue our commitment to identify and implement solutions to prevent deaths in our custody. Additionally, we will continue to work with our local and state partners to help achieve our paramount goal which is the health and wellbeing of those in our facility."

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are leading the investigation.