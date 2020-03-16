Individuals accused of lesser crimes may be released from Hennepin County Jail

Due to the concern of the coronavirus pandemic, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman is looking at steps to allow the release of some people, who are being accused of lesser crimes, from the Hennepin County Jail.

“Our goal is to provide for public safety, for justice and to relieve some of the pressure on jail capacity," said Freeman in a press release. "Our primary responsibility is public safety and providing justice for the victims of crimes in our county. There are individuals who appear to have committed less serious crimes and are not likely to be threat to public safety."

Freeman said public defenders are compiling a list of individuals who might be eligible. The Hennpein County Attorney's Office will receive that list by Tuesday morning. In the cases deemed appropriate, arrangements for release will be made.