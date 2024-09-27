Increased patrols, curfew for teens after increased violence in downtown Minneapolis

Minneapolis Police and violence prevention groups are stepping up patrols and setting a curfew this weekend. The changes come after several deadly late-night incidents earlier this month.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara tells FOX 9 there are multiple agencies on standby in case more violence breaks out. They have also set an 11 p.m. curfew for teens in hopes of preventing another tragedy.

"The last two weekends the problem we’ve been seeing particularly at 5th and Hennepin is a lot a teenagers that are down here hanging out throughout the afternoon and late at night when really there’s nothing for them to get into but trouble," said O'Hara.

O’Hara is looking for a peaceful weekend in the city.

Last weekend a shooting at 5th and Hennepin left two men dead and two teenage girls injured. In that same area two weeks prior, a woman drove a car into a crowd, killing another teenage girl.

O'Hara is now looking for everyone to come together and stop the violence.

"There’s several community-based violence interrupters that are out here, several different groups," said O’Hara.

One of the community groups involved in this weekend's efforts is T.O.U.C.H Outreach.

"The plan right now is just to come out and meet some of these young people where they’re at. Identify some of the young people we already have relationships with," said Muhammad Abdul-Ahad, the Executive Director of T.O.U.C.H Outreach.

"We’re taking mostly a community engagement approach because these are some of the kids that are from our communities that we come from," said Abdul-Ahad.

Friday night’s curfew is at 11 p.m. for teens in downtown Minneapolis. The shooting last weekend happened just before two in the morning.

"3 o’clock in the morning kids need to be home and be in bed by that time, waking up to do something the next weekend morning. Get into some fun activities.," said Abdul-Ahad.

The violence interrupter groups plan to be out in the community until three in the morning.