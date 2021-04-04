Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash in Burnsville, Minnesota on Easter Sunday

Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
Burnsville
FOX 9
article

Two people died and two others were hospitalized after a crash Sunday in Burnsville, Minnesota.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people have died and two others were transported to the hospital after a crash in Burnsville, Minnesota on Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to a crash at County Road 42 and Newton Avenue Sunday morning. Two people were killed, while two others were transported to the hospital.

County Road 42 remains closed as officials investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 9 for updates.