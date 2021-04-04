2 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash in Burnsville, Minnesota on Easter Sunday
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people have died and two others were transported to the hospital after a crash in Burnsville, Minnesota on Sunday.
According to police, officers responded to a crash at County Road 42 and Newton Avenue Sunday morning. Two people were killed, while two others were transported to the hospital.
County Road 42 remains closed as officials investigate the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 9 for updates.