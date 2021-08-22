Igor Vovkovinskiy, 'Tallest Man in America', passes away at 38

Igor Vovkovinskiy , the "Tallest Man in America" passed away Friday.

The 38-year-old passed at Mayo Clinic St Marys Friday.

A Ukraine native, Vovkovinskiy moved to Rochester, Minnesota more than 30 years ago for medical treatment at Mayo Clinic when he was seven years old.

Vovkovinskiy’s height was caused by a tumor pressing against his pituitary gland, which continually released growth hormones. As the tallest man in America, he stood at nearly 8 feet; 7 feet and 8 inches to be exact.