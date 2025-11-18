ICE, federal agents respond to St. Paul business; protesters hurt

The Brief Chemical irritants were deployed on protesters as immigration and federal agents pulled at least one person from a business in St. Paul, according to reports. FBI, ICE, DEA and HSI agents were all at the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



Multiple people were hurt while at the scene of a protest against immigration and federal officials in St. Paul on Tuesday morning, according to St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter's office.

Mayor Carter called the federal response an "ICE operation" in the city, but said he has few details about the incident.

Immigration officials respond to Bro-Tex in St. Paul

What we know:

According to reports from the scene from Pioneer Press reporter Frederick Melo, at least one person was removed from a building by federal agents, and a chemical irritant was deployed as protesters "swarmed" authorities outside Bro-Tex Inc. in St. Paul.

Video from the scene shared by 50501 Minnesota and Women's March Minnesota on social media features a lot of screaming and yelling, and as federal officials try to leave, protesters try to stop them. Officials physical interacted with protesters, and at least one protester threw an item at a departing vehicle.

A St. Paul City Council staffer confirmed to FOX 9 that federal agents on scene included the FBI, ICE, DEA and HSI (Homeland Security Investigations). St. Paul and Ramsey County were not there nor involved.

Federal agents had cleared the scene prior to noon on Tuesday.

Mayor Carter statement on ICE operations

What they're saying:

Mayor Carter released a statement on Tuesday afternoon calling the federal response "ICE operations." The mayor is in "close communication" with the city attorney's office and St. Paul Police Department.

"Though we don't have many details right now, I share the concern and fear this raises for our workers, families and entire community," Carter said in the statement. "Remember you have rights."

At the scene of the ICE operations earlier on Tuesday, Mayor Carter, giving an example of similar raids around the country, said federal agents "grab a roofing crew" and are doing so without warrants. It's unclear what happened in Tuesday morning's incident.

The City of St. Paul has immigration resources available on its website.

St. Paul council member demands transparency

What they're saying:

Molly Coleman is on the St. Paul City Council and represents Ward 4, where Tuesday's raid involving federal agents took place. She joined FOX 9's All Day to give her account of the events, and is seeking transparency. She says city officials started to hear about a large federal enforcement mobilization early in the morning. Their initial information suggested it was not an ICE raid, but a lawful, permissible enforcement.

Coleman says the scene escalated due to the size of the law enforcement response and the force they used. The injuries suffered by community members and protesters were largely due to chemical irritants. Some people were shoved to the ground by agents. Coleman says she doesn't know where some community members are, and why others have been detained. She said at least three were placed in a vehicle and detained.

Coleman says they want transparency on what happened, and why.

"As a St. Paul City Council member, if I call the federal government and say tell me where you took our people, they’re not answering, they’re not calling me back. That’s true for elected officials throughout the state at all levels of government," Coleman said. "I think it’s immensely concerning we have a federal government that is so uninterested in telling the truth to the people of St. Paul. It’s a very difficult and troubling situation."

Dig deeper:

Bro-Tex has been in business in St. Paul since 1923. It manufactures cloth and microfiber wipe products.

Immigration Defense Network to hold vigil on Wednesday

What's next:

In a press release on Tuesday, the Immigration Defense Network said it will hold an "urgent community vigil" and press availability at 9 a.m. on Wednesday outside Bro-Tex in response to what happened Tuesday morning.

The Immigrant Defense Network on Tuesday afternoon said federal agents "stormed" a workplace, "detained workers, deployed chemical irritants," adding that Tuesday's "escalation was unacceptable" because workers were taken from their jobs.

"What happened today is not law enforcement — it is an assault on our community," said a representative from the Immigrant Defense Network on Tuesday. "No one should fear that simply going to work, providing for their family, or standing up for their neighbors will result in federal agents storming a workplace, detaining people en masse, and deploying chemical weapons against Minnesotans."