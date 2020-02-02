Ice Castles temporarily close in New Brighton, Minnesota due to warm weather

The Ice Castles in New Brighton, Minnesota closed Sunday due to warm temperatures.

According to Ice Castles officials, they hope to re-open the attraction on Monday.

"As a weather dependent attraction, we must do this from time to time to ensure a fun and safe experience for our guests," said Ice Castles spokesperson Melissa Smuzynski.

Smuzynski said all ticket holders for Sunday received a text, email, and an automatic refund along with a coupon to rebook at a special discounted price.