ICE assault case against Inver Grove Heights paraprofessional dropped

The Brief The case against Inver Grove Heights paraprofessional, Christina Rank, who was accused of assault against ICE agents, has been dropped. Court documents state that the government does not believe there is probable cause for assault. Rank was involved in a crash with federal agents and had spent nearly 12 hours in federal custody.



An Inver Grove Heights paraprofessional was accused of assault against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in January. Now on Wednesday, the charges against her have been dropped.

Charges dropped against paraprofessional

What we know:

Christina Rank was accused of assault against ICE agents after she was involved in a crash with them in January.

According to court documents filed Tuesday, after further review of evidence, the government was not able to find probable cause to sustain the charges against Rank.

The case was dismissed with prejudice, which means they cannot be refiled.

16 arrested for attacks against federal agents

The backstory:

Rank was one of 16 people arrested for alleged attacks on ICE agents and other federal officers during the Metro Surge in January.

Former U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi had said they were charged under U.S. code 111 for assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees.

The arrest of Rank, who is a paraprofessional from Inver Grove Heights, was profiled by the Pioneer Press in January.

According to the report, Rank was involved in a crash involving a federal vehicle in mid-January and held in federal custody for nearly 12 hours. In a video posted to Facebook by a coworker of Rank's, an ICE officer claimed Rank rammed his vehicle.

According to the complaint against Rank, ICE officers say they were in a parking lot in Inver Grove Heights when Rank approached them and asked if they were ICE. When the officers left the parking lot, they say Rank followed them in her vehicle. ICE officers claim Rank drove into oncoming lanes to follow officers and drove into the path of an ICE vehicle, causing a crash, as they tried to re-enter the parking lot they were already in. According to the complaint, investigators said Rank admitted she was trying to block the ICE agents from entering the parking lot.

READ MORE: 16 arrested for attacks on federal officers in MN: Here's what we know