Minnesota fraud: Suspect who jumped off balcony to avoid arrest pleads guilty

The Brief A man accused of jumping from a balcony to avoid arrest by FBI agents pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Muhammad Abdulqadir Omar was seen on camera limping away from law enforcement after he reportedly jumped from a fourth-story balcony and broke his leg. Prosecutors say Omar used some of the money to buy property in Kenya.



The man arrested by FBI agents after he jumped from a fourth-story balcony pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

Muhammad Abdulqadir Omar's image was widely circulated after he briefly evaded federal authorities by jumping from the balcony, which led to him breaking his leg before he hid at a relative's home, law enforcement officials say.

READ MORE: DOJ announces charges against 15 people for $90M in fraud

MN health care fraud suspect pleads guilty in federal court

Big picture view:

Federal court records show that Muhammad Abdulqadir Omar pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

The criminal complaint states that Omar defrauded the Medicaid program by submitting false housing stabilization claims from June 2022 to April 2025.

READ MORE: MN fraud: Suspect who jumped off balcony before arrest denied release

What's next:

Federal court records do not yet show a sentencing date for Omar.

Fraud accusations

The backstory:

Omar was initially charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and aiding and abetting health care fraud.

Omar and his co-defendant, Ibrahim Bashir Abdi, are accused of targeting Minnesota's Housing Stabilization program with false claims for services that were unnecessary or never provided. In one case, prosecutors say they billed Medicaid for 92 hours of services provided after the recipient had died.

As a result of the false claims, authorities say Omar and Abdi pocketed more than $3.2 million. Omar also received an additional $480,000 from additional claims prosecutors say he submitted separate from Abdi, court documents state.