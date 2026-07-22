UTV runs over infant, adult woman at rural Minnesota farm

The Brief A woman and infant are reportedly in the hospital after being hit by a UTV on Tuesday evening. The Chippewa County Dispatch reports that the crash occurred at a rural farm located in Rheiderland Township. The victims involved were reportedly flown from the scene, and are in stable condition.



Authorities say two people are in the hospital after a UTV ran over an adult woman and an infant in western Minnesota on Tuesday.

UTV runs over infant, woman

What we know:

The Chippewa County Dispatch reports that around 4:45 p.m. on July 21, it received reports of a UTV crash at a rural residence located at 3060 120th Ave SE in Rheiderland Township.

Dig deeper:

At the scene, authorities learned that the UTV had driven over an adult woman and an infant child at the property.

With coordinated help from several agencies involved, the victims involved were reportedly flown from the scene, and are in stable condition currently.