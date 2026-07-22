Former Lake Superior College faculty member recorded people in bathroom: Charges

The Brief Maxwell O'Brien Minor-Smith, 38, has been charged after he recorded people at Lake Superior College in Duluth while they were in the bathroom. Minor-Smith, who was a faculty member at the college, has been charged with one count of felony interfering with the privacy of a minor and 17 counts of gross misdemeanor interfering with privacy. Minor-Smith would record people inside bathroom stalls or at urinals on his phone.



A former Lake Superior College (LSC) faculty member has been charged after he recorded at least 22 people while they were in the bathroom.

Lake Superior College faculty member charged

What we know:

According to court documents, 38-year-old Maxwell O'Brien Minor-Smith has been charged with one count of felony interfering with the privacy of a minor and 17 counts of gross misdemeanor interfering with privacy.

The charges state that on April 15, one of the victims, who is a student at LSC, was inside a campus bathroom stall when he noticed a person pointing their phone underneath the stall he was in.

The victim recorded the incident, which showed the person wearing blue Heydude shoes and had a Superman phone case, court documents said. The person then stood up and appeared to peek through the cracks of the stall, then left the bathroom.

Investigators reviewed security footage and LSC officials were able to identify the person who left the bathroom prior to the victim as Minor-Smith.

Minor-Smith willingly spoke with investigators and allegedly admitted to taking the photos and videos of multiple people while in the bathroom at LSC. He also allegedly admitted that he took the photos and videos for sexual gratification, court documents said.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Minor-Smith's phone and found videos of at least 22 different people using the urinals and stalls at LSC.

Some people were recorded more than once, and one of the victims was a minor.

Minnesota State officials confirmed that Minor-Smith is no longer an instructor at LSC, according to a report from FOX 21 in Duluth.

What's next:

Minor-Smith's first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 10.