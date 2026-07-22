Brooklyn Park residents urged to lock doors as sexual assault suspect remains at large

The Brief Brooklyn Park police formed a taskforce after a woman was sexually assaulted at gunpoint in her home early Wednesday. Officers are asking residents to secure their homes and check security footage for suspicious activity. Police have created a special taskforce focused on finding the suspect.



Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was sexually assaulted at gunpoint in her Brooklyn Park home, and officers are urging the community to help with the investigation.

Police respond to early morning assault

What we know:

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers responded to a report of an assault in the 7500 block of Jersey Ave N at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man with light skin, wearing a balaclava and medium-length dreadlocks, entered a home around 5:30 a.m., held a gun to the victim’s head and sexually assaulted her. The suspect left the scene before the 911 call was made, and officers were unable to locate him after searching the area.

Police are asking residents to secure all doors and windows, especially on the ground floor, and to check security cameras for any evidence of people lurking nearby in the last week.

Brooklyn Park police form taskforce

Why you should care:

Police have created a special taskforce focused on finding this suspect and are asking for help from the public to keep the community safe. Anyone who finds possible evidence or sees someone lurking in their neighborhood late at night or early in the morning is asked to call 911 and request Brooklyn Park police, or contact the department at 763-493-8222.

Officers say quick action and community awareness can help prevent further crimes and assist in the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details about the suspect’s identity or whether there have been similar incidents in the area. No updates have been provided on the victim’s condition.