Scottie Scheffler asks Kevin O’Connell about Vikings QB competition at 3M Open

The Brief Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in golf, played in the 3M Open Pro-Am Wednesday with Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell. Scheffler said the two did talk some football, including the Vikings QB competition. Scheffler is paired with Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im for the first two rounds of the tournament at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine.



TPC Twin Cities in Blaine is hosting the 3M Open this week, and many of the top golfers on the PGA Tour are in Minnesota.

One of them is Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world. He got to Minnesota on Monday, played nine holes on Tuesday and played in the 3M Open Pro-Am on Wednesday with Minnesota Vikings’ head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Scottie Scheffler, Kevin O’Connell talk QBs

The backstory:

Scheffler spoke with reports after the Pro-Am and said they did talk about the Vikings’ quarterback situation. It’s been the offseason talker as Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy are in a competition for the starting job, to the point where they are splitting reps with the first-team offense in practice.

"He said yeah we got a couple quarterbacks, so there will be some competition and stuff like that. I’m sure he’ll be answering plenty of questions about QBs over the next few weeks as they get things rolling," Scheffler said.

It would be almost impossible for the two to not talk football, but Scheffler didn’t want to pry too much.

"I love the NFL, I definitely wasn’t going to just start hammering him with questions about football. He seemed like a really nice guy," Scheffler said.

So no, O’Connell didn’t tell Scheffler who will win the job. And if he did, Scheffler didn’t offer it up.

Scheffler’s Minnesota debut

Why you should care:

Scheffler is making his 3M Open debut, and it might be his first time in Minnesota. He said he took his family to downtown Minneapolis earlier this week, and they’ve been taken care of by the tournament ever since. When asked why he chose to play this year, he said it was a better fit in his schedule. He didn’t want to risk taking three weeks off before the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and possibly get rusty.

"Golf course seems really nice, greens are really good, rough is pretty healthy so fairways are going to be at a premium this week. Golf course is in really nice shape," Scheffler said. "Three weeks off before the playoffs didn’t seem like the most ideal way to set up my schedule. This was a tournament I’ve heard a lot of good things about, and so far everything seems pretty true. I’m excited to get the week started."

What's next:

Scheffler is paired with Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im for the first two rounds of the 3M Open. They’ll tee of No. 1 at 7:29 a.m. Thursday, and No. 1 at 12:44 p.m. Friday.