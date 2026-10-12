‘I will not be silenced’: Rep. Ilhan Omar responds to federal home search

The Brief Federal agents searched U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar's home Monday morning as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. Omar condemned the raid, accusing President Donald Trump of using federal law enforcement to target political opponents. Omar's office said Omar has "done nothing wrong," and called the raid an "outrageous abuse of power" by the Trump administration.



U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar responded to the federal search of her Washington, D.C. home Monday morning, accusing President Donald Trump of using federal law enforcement to target and intimidate political opponents.

Rep. Omar accuses Trump of political intimidation

What they're saying:

Omar, a Democrat, also posted on social media Monday, saying, "I'm ok," and adding, "I will not be silenced."

"Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation," Omar wrote.

Local perspective:

A spokesperson for Omar also condemned the search, accusing the Trump administration of using federal law enforcement to target political opponents.

"This raid by Trump’s DHS is an outrageous abuse of power and an unprecedented escalation in the weaponization of federal law enforcement to target political enemies," the statement read. "For a decade, Donald Trump has relentlessly targeted Congresswoman Ilhan Omar with inflammatory rhetoric, repeatedly putting a target on her back. Now, those attacks have escalated to a pointless federal raid. The Congresswoman has done nothing wrong. No president should be able to use the power of the federal government to intimidate his political enemies."

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Federal agents search Omar's D.C. home

The backstory:

Homeland Security investigators executed a search warrant at Omar's home in the D.C. area early Monday morning, the Department of Justice said in a statement. The DOJ said the search is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.

Fox News Digital reports the search is connected to a criminal investigation involving Omar's immigration paperwork which was completed by Omar's late father when she was a child.