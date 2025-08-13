Major weekend closures planned for I-94: What to know

The Brief Two major weekend closures are planned for I-94 between Minneapolis and St. Paul. The highway is closed in both directions between I-35 and Highway 280. Westbound lanes will also be closed between I-35W in Minneapolis and I-35E in St. Paul.



Twin Cities drivers should prepare for two major closures along I-94 this weekend between Minneapolis and St. Paul.

I-94 closures

What we know:

I-94 is slated for two closures over the weekend. Both closures begin Friday, Aug. 15 through Monday, Aug. 18 at 5 a.m.

I-94 will be closed in both directions between I-35W in Minneapolis and Highway 280 in St. Paul.

I-94 westbound will be closed between I-35W in Minneapolis and I-35E in downtown St. Paul.

What's next:

The closures come a week before the Minnesota State Fair. The good news for drivers: MnDOT says it will halt lane closures along I-94 during the fair.

Construction will resume again after Labor Day until around Halloween, when the I-94 project in Minneapolis should be complete.

Detours:

Both detours will send drivers to I-35W, Highway 36, and onto I-35E.

Other closures

Local perspective:

Along with the I-94 closures, eastbound lanes along Highway 55 will be closed for the weekend between Highway 100 in Golden Valley and Penn Avenue North in Minneapolis. That closure also takes effect Friday night through Monday morning.

After the weekend, crews are also slated to close I-35W in both directions between the split in Burnsville and I-494 in Bloomington. That closure will be in effect from Monday night until Thursday at 5 a.m.