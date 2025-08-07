State Fair: How to make getting to the 'Great Minnesota Get-Together' less painful

The Brief Road work around the Twin Cities could make getting to the Minnesota State Fair a headache. State Fair officials recommend using Metro Transit, shuttle buses and even rideshare to get to the Fairgrounds. Metro Transit officials say they're ready for the busy two-week stretch.



All that road work around the Twin Cities may make getting to the Great Minnesota Get-Together, not so great.

State Fair commuting

What we know:

There are plenty of ways, however, to make your trip to the State Fairgrounds a little less painful. That includes a Metro Transit bus, a shuttle or even rideshare. If you have to drive, there are expanded parking areas near the State Fairgrounds.

"We’re ready. This is what summer is about," said Drew Kerr with Metro Transit.

Last year, Metro Transit took 375,000 people to the State Fair between their six Express bus routes and regular service.

"The level of service we’re providing this year is consistent with the same level of service we provided in 2024," Kerr said.

I-394 construction

Why you should care:

With the number of road projects in the metro this year, particularly the west metro and Interstate 394, you can bet the bus options will be even more popular.

Metro Transit also has to deal with construction congestion, but are not planning any detours.

"We’ll monitor and if we need to adapt and change based on what is actually happening as we get into the Fair, we’ll do that," Kerr said.

Interstate 94 construction

Timeline:

The good news is the biggest hassle on the way to the State Fairgrounds, the lane closures on I-94, won’t be an issue. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the plan was always for that project to be done before the start of the State Fair.

The current schedule has all lanes reopening on Monday, Aug. 18, three days before the State Fair starts.

By the numbers:

The totality of transit to the State Fair remains consistent with last year. There are a total of 32 free park-and-ride lots, which fill up quickly. There are 13 Express bus routes between Metro Transit, SouthWest Transit and Minnesota Valley Transit Authority.

There are also three secured bike corrals at the State Fair.

Getting to the State Far – Rideshare

What you can do:

App-based ride services, such as Lyft and Uber, have two designated drop-off and pick-up points located on the north and south ends of the fairgrounds.

In addition, during the State Fair, taxi drop-off and pick-up is located at the Loop Gate (#9), on Como Avenue on the south end of the fairgrounds. Visit here for more information.

Driving to the State Fair? Parking info

How much it costs:

Parking in State Fairgrounds lots is $25. Motorcycle parking is available for $15 in a secured lot on the south side of Como Avenue between Gate No. 7 and the Loop Gate (No. 9). Visit here for a map of State Fairgrounds parking lot locations. There is no guaranteed parking as space is limited, and all lots are filled on a first-come basis.

Some construction unavoidable

Pack patience if you drive:

While some road construction is unavoidable, even for buses, I-94 between downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul should be fully open. The rest? Motorists will just have to deal with and be patient.

"Right now we’re planning to take the most effective routes possible and those are the routes we’re accustomed to using in the past," Kerr said.