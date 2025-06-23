I-494, I-35W closing for construction this weekend

The Brief Interstate 494 and Interstate 35W will be closed Friday, June 27 through Monday morning, June 30. Eastbound I-494 will be closed between Highway 100 and I-35W, and westbound I-494 will be closed between Highway 77 and Highway 100. I-35W will be closed in both directions between I-494 and Highway 62.



Interstate 494 and Interstate 35W will be closed this weekend as construction continues in the area.

The closure is set to start at 10 p.m. Friday, June 27, and will go until 5 a.m. Monday, June 30.

I-494 closure

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says that eastbound I-494 will be closed between Highway 100 and I-35W.

The detour for this closure is taking northbound Highway 100 to eastbound Highway 62 to southbound Highway 77 to eastbound I-494.

Here's the map of the detour:

The detour for eastbound I-494. Photo courtesy of MnDOT. (Supplied)

Westbound I-494 will close between Highway 77 and Highway 100.

The detour will take you from northbound Highway 77 to westbound Highway 62 to southbound Highway 100 to westbound I-494.

Here's the map of the detour:

The detour for westbound I-494. Photo courtesy of MnDOT. (Supplied)

I-35W closure

Dig deeper:

MnDOT says that I-35W will be closed in both directions between I-494 and Highway 62.

There are two detours for this closure, for northbound and southbound I-35W.

Northbound I-35W detour:

Take this detour if you are traveling on northbound I-35W: Take eastbound I-494 to northbound Highway 77 to westbound Highway 62 to northbound I-35W.

Here is the map for that detour:

The detour for northbound I-35W. Photo courtesy of MnDOT. (Supplied)

Southbound I-35W detour:

Take this detour if you are traveling on southbound I-35W: Take eastbound Highway 62 to southbound Highway 77 to southbound I-35E to southbound I-35W.

Here is the map for that detour:

The detour for southbound I-35W. Photo courtesy of MnDOT. (Supplied)

For more information on the construction in Edina, Bloomington and Richfield on I-494, click here.