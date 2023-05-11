I-35W northbound weekend closures begin May 19, more planned through summer

article

Starting next weekend, those looking to travel on Interstate 35W northbound will encounter detours.

Starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, May 19, through 5 a.m. on Monday, May 22, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced it will begin the first of three weekend closures of northbound I-35W, between I-35E in Burnsville and I-494 in Bloomington.

All northbound ramps between I-35E and 82nd Street and the southbound I-35W E-ZPass lane between 82nd Street and 94th Street will be closed during this time. Drivers will be detoured to I-35E to Highway 77 to I-494.

According to MnDOT, crews will begin resurfacing the roadway and make other improvements during the closures.

Two other weekend closures are planned for later this spring and summer on northbound I-35W, with the next on Sunday, May 21, through Saturday, May 27.

Drivers are urged by MnDOT to plan ahead and allow extra time to reach their destination.