Husayn Braveheart charged with fleeing police in Eagan

The Brief Husayn Braveheart was previously convicted for his role in a fatal 2019 carjacking and accepted a plea deal which let him out for time served. He was 15 years old at the time of the crime. Now at 21, he is facing a charge for allegedly fleeing police while driving a stolen vehicle.



A young man who accepted a controversial plea deal for a deadly 2019 carjacking in Minneapolis, which happened when he was a minor, is accused of driving a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police.

New charge

Court records say Husayn Braveheart, 21, was arrested on Sept. 15 after driving a stolen vehicle at high speeds. He now faces a felony charge of fleeing a peace office in a motor vehicle.

The charging document said a police officer in Eagan received a report of a stolen vehicle and activated the emergency lights behind a car when the driver, identified as Braveheart, pulled away.

The officer attempted to pull the driver over and initiated a pursuit. Braveheart allegedly ran multiple stop signs, drove erratically, and reached speeds of more than 100 mph during the pursuit.

Law enforcement said the pursuit eventually terminated, but once the vehicle stopped, a helicopter spotted the occupants hiding near it. The charges did not say how many people were inside the vehicle or when the vehicle was reported stolen.

Background

In 2019, Braveheart was involved in a deadly Minneapolis carjacking that killed Steve Markey. He was just 15 years old at the time. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty offered him a plea deal for aiding and abetting second-degree murder, but the judge rejected the deal as it was too much of a downward departure.

Moriarty’s office gave Braveheart a second deal for a first-degree assault charge, and he was released in 2023 for credit with time served. At the time, Judge Michael Burns said he couldn’t "reject a plea that confirms to the guidelines and offense," but added, "I have great concern to whether the system is doing you a service or disservice," the judge told Braveheart during the hearing. "I am concerned about the message you were receiving, and whether that will lead to more harm by you or others in the city. I hope you get counseling."

After the sentencing, Moriarty explained Braveheart had been responsive to treatment while incarnated and "that treatment might have prevented this crime in the first place had he received it, and we believe the treatment will prevent a future crime if it continues, which this sentence allows."

The 21-year-old is not facing a new felony charge for fleeing a police officer.

HCAO response

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office released the following statement to Braveheart's recent charge:

"We are aware of the situation in Dakota County. If the allegations are true, Mr. Braveheart will be held accountable."

What’s next for Braveheart?

Braveheart made his first appearance in court on Tuesday. He remains in custody at the Dakota County Jail.

If convicted, the charge carries a maximum sentence of three years behind bars.