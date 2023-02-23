Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Clay County, Cottonwood County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Grant County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Norman County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Traverse County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
4
Wind Chill Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Dodge County, East Otter Tail County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Wadena County, Washington County, Winona County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County

Hundreds of crashes on Minnesota roads during winter storm

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 9

Crashes, spinouts on Minnesota highways during second day of winter storm

MnDOT traffic camera caught a variety of spinouts, crashes, and near misses on highways during the second day of the winter storm on Feb. 22.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Snow and gusty winds have contributed to hundreds of crashes on Minnesota roadways over the past 24 hours.

The Minnesota State Patrol has reported 202 crashes, 197 spinouts and four jackknifed semi-trucks from 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. There were 18 crashes that resulted in injuries, including one serious injury — a crash in Eagan

Minnesota State Patrol on road conditions during winter storm

Hundreds of crashes have been reported on Minnesota roads during this week's winter storm. FOX 9 spoke with Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank on Thursday morning about road incidents and road conditions.

Gusty winds on Thursday are leading to blowing and drifting snow on area roadways during the morning commute. 

Difficult driving Thursday morning due to drifting, blowing snow

Conditions on area highways are difficult Thursday morning due to strong winds that are causing blowing and drifting snow, from the Twin Cities metro and beyond.