Hundreds of crashes on Minnesota roads during winter storm

Snow and gusty winds have contributed to hundreds of crashes on Minnesota roadways over the past 24 hours.

The Minnesota State Patrol has reported 202 crashes, 197 spinouts and four jackknifed semi-trucks from 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. There were 18 crashes that resulted in injuries, including one serious injury — a crash in Eagan.

Gusty winds on Thursday are leading to blowing and drifting snow on area roadways during the morning commute.